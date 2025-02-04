Ramazan likely to begin from THIS date in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Expected date for beginning of the holy month of Ramazan in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been revealed.

Senior advisor to the Saudi royal court and a member of Saudi Ulema Board, Sheikh Abdullah bin Abdullah bin Suleiman al-Manesa announced that the first day of Ramazan in Saudi Arabia will fall on March 1, 2025, which is a Friday.

According to astronomical calculations, Sheikh al-Manea stated that the month of Ramazan this year will last 29 days, with the last day of fasting expected to be on March 29.

According to al-Manea, “The astronomical data suggests that Ramazan will end on March 29, with Eidul Fitr likely to be celebrated on March 30.” He further clarified that while these dates are based on calculations, the official declaration of the start of Ramazan will be made by the Saudi Supreme Court.

Read more: Rajab moon sighted in Pakistan, Shab-e-Meraj to be observed This day

Astronomical reports also suggest that Ramazan will continue to fall in the winter months until 2031, after which it will shift to autumn for the next eight years, until 2039.

Ramazan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting (sawm), prayer (salah), reflection, and community.

Fasting from dawn to sunset is obligatory for all adult Muslims who are not acutely or chronically ill, travelling, elderly, breastfeeding, diabetic or pregnant.

The predawn meal is referred to as suhur, and the nightly feast that breaks the fast is called iftar.