Ramazan moon likely to be sighted on March 22 eve: PMD

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that there is possibility of the sighting of Ramazan 1444 AH moon on 22 March this year.

The new moon of Ramazan, 1,444 AH, will born on the crossing conjunction point at 22-23 PST on 21-03-2023.

According to astronomical parameters, there is a chance of sighting the new moon of Ramazan, 1444 AH on the evening of March 22,2023 i.e. on the 29th of Shaban, 1444 AH.

The PMD has said that according to climate records, the weather is expected to be fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on the evening of March 22.

In case the holy month begins in line with the PMD’s forecast, the first Ramazan will be on March 23, Thursday.

Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, the month of fasting, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

During the fast, Muslims must abstain from eating, drinking, gossip and cursing, and are encouraged to focus on meditative acts like prayer, reading the holy Quran and charity.

Comments