Ramazan moon likely to be sighted today: PMD

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had said that there is a possibility that the Ramazan moon will be sighted today (Saturday), ARY News reported, citing sources.

The new moon of Ramazan, 1,443 AH, was born on [the] crossing conjunction point at 11-24 PST on 02-04-2022, the PMD sources said and added that the age of the moon will be more than 31 hours today’s evening.

According to astronomical parameters, there is a good chance of sighting the new moon of Ramazan, 1443 AH on the evening of April 2 (today) i.e. on the 29th of Shaban, 1443 AH.

The PMD had said that according to climate records, the weather is expected to be fair or partly cloudy in most parts of the country during the evening of April 2.

In case the holy month begins in line with the PMD’s forecast, the first Ramazan will be on April 3, Sunday and Eidul Fitr is expected to be celebrated on May 3.

Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, the month of fasting, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. During the fast, Muslims must abstain from eating, drinking, gossip and cursing, and are encouraged to focus on meditative acts like prayer, reading the Quran and charity.

