Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan

PESHAWAR: The Central Reut-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) on Saturday announced that the Ramazan moon was sighted in Pakistan and the holy month will commence tomorrow (Sunday).

The announcement was made by Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad from Peshawar where he was chairing the meeting to sight the moon.

The zonal committees of the central body met in Lahore, Quetta, Karachi, Islamabad and other cities.

Maulana Khabeer said the moon was sighted in Lahore, Narowal, Islamabad, Karachi and other places, while a substantial number of people also reported that they had seen the moon

In case the holy month begins in line with the PMD’s forecast, the first Ramazan will be on April 3, Sunday and Eidul Fitr is expected to be celebrated on May 3.

Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, the month of fasting, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. During the fast, Muslims must abstain from eating, drinking, gossip and cursing, and are encouraged to focus on meditative acts like prayer, reading the Quran and charity.

