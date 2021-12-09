Rambo seeks bail in TikToker Ayesha Akram blackmailing case

LAHORE: Prime suspect in TikToker Ayesha Akram blackmailing case, Aamir Sohail aka Rambo on Thursday has moved the district and sessions court seeking bail in the case, ARY News reported.

The plea was heard by the Additional Sessions Judge Ikhlaque Ahmed. Rambo in his plea has refuted the allegations of blackmailing raised by TikToker Ayesh Akram against him.

Rambo has pleaded with the court to order hs his release on bail. The court after the initial hearing adjourned the further proceedings until December 11.

Earlier, TikToker Ayesha Akram had approached the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against her immoral videos uploaded on social media allegedly by her associate, Rambo.

In an application submitted to FIA, the female TikToker has requested the cybercrime wing to take action against the 13-member gang allegedly involved in leaking her obscene videos.

In an important development into the case, police had allegedly recovered audiotapes involving a conversation between female TikToker Ayesha Akram and her associate, Rambo, in which the latter could be heard blackmailing the former.

