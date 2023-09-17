‘Lazy elegance, classical batting’: Ramiz Raja makes big predictions about Shubman Gill

Former cricketer and ex-PCB chairman Ramiz Raja made big predictions about emerging Indian batter Shubman Gill and highlighted his special qualities which made him prominent over other star batters.

During a talk show, Ramiz Raja showered praise on Shubman Gill once again and predicted that the Indian batter would beat other star batters soon.

Highlighting Gill’s qualities, Raja said, “You can say that he has a lazy elegance. He does classical batting as he not only hits sixes and fours but he also plays strokes and scores singles besides being a temperamentally strong player.”

Related: Ramiz Raja lambasts Fakhar Zaman over Asia Cup 2023 loss

“So, when he is eyeing to play an original classical inning on the ground, then he will sure do it. He can score runs on a difficult pitch.”

“You can see, Rohit Sharma always struggles on difficult pitches. Sometimes, he gets bowled and sometimes, he can’t focus. However, he [Shubman Gill] is his perfect replacement.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yr Samar (@yrtweet)

Ramiz Raja predicted that Gill would break all world records as a perfect batter. He added Gill has reached the records made by Pakistani skipper and star batter Babar Azam as the world’s best in ODI.

Related: Shubman Gill heaps praise on Babar Azam ahead of Asia Cup clash

“He might be the number one after his century. He has a lot of potential and sometimes, I get frustrated because he is from Amritsar which is only 40 miles away from Lahore. But, this distance makes a big difference on batting specialities.”

He criticised that Pakistan should deliberate on why they are not producing such young talented batters.

India becomes Asian champion

Mohammed Siraj’s six-fer demolished the Sri Lankan batting lineup as India lifted the Asia Cup 2023.

Related: Iftikhar Ahmed should consider retirement: Ramiz Raja

Set to chase a meager 51, India comfortably completed the pursuit in 6.1 overs without losing a single wicket to lift their eighth Asia Cup title.

India’s new opening pair of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan carried the momentum and dominated the Sri Lankan bowlers to script a statement victory for the former champions.

Gill top-scored for India in the Asia Cup 2023 final with a 19-ball 27 which featured six boundaries while Kishan scored 23 not out in 18 balls.

Opting to bat first, the Sri Lankan batting lineup failed completely and was bundled out for a paltry 51 in the 16th over.