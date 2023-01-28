Rammas: Meet DEWA’s virtual employee

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s virtual employee ‘Rammas’, which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI), answered more than 6.8 million enquiries since its launch in the first quarter of 2017 until the end of December 2022.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that DEWA launched Rammas as part of its strategy to employ AI in all its operations and services. Rammas encourages the use of smart channels, reduces the number of visits to DEWA’s Customer Happiness Centres and supports smart adoption at DEWA, which reached 99% in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by هيئة كهرباء ومياه دبي-DEWA (@dewaofficial)

“DEWA focuses on the future by using technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Energy Storage, and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as developing the technological infrastructure and providing the latest solutions. This supports the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, the Dubai 10X initiative, and the Smart Dubai initiative to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world. DEWA enables its customers to complete their transactions anytime, anywhere, easily and safely using its website, smart app, and other digital channels. This saves their time and efforts and enhances their happiness as well as contributes to protecting the environment and natural resources and reducing carbon emissions,” said Al Tayer.

Rammas answers written queries and audio chats in Arabic and English around the clock. It plays a similar role to that of employees in helping all customers.

It can learn the needs of customers based on their enquiries, facilitate transactions, and provide information through direct interaction or from the list of services or direct questions. It also provides information on 200 services and features for all stakeholders. This includes managing supply, bill payment channels, and general tips on sustainability, among others. It also provides 11 procedural services, such as EasyPay and DEWA Store offers.

Rammas helps customers track their activation/deactivation requests for electricity and enquire about jobs and general information at DEWA. Rammas is available on DEWA’s smart app and website, as well as its Facebook page, Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home, robots, and WhatsApp Business platform on 04 601 9999.

Comments