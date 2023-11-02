Deputy Speaker New York State Assembly Phil Ramos set to visit Pakistan

Deputy Speaker New York State Assembly Phil Ramos is set to visit Pakistan this week, aiming to establish sister-state relationships between New York and the provinces of Punjab and Sindh.

In a historic development that signifies a significant step forward in the relationship between the United States and Pakistan, Deputy Speaker of the State of New York, Phil Ramos, is set to visit Pakistan this week.

No US State lawmaker has ever embarked on a visit with such a vast agenda.

This visit comes after relentless efforts by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and New York State Assembly Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos to officially declare Sindh and New York as “Sister States.”

Ramos’s primary focus during his visit is to explore the possibilities of declaring Sindh and Punjab as sister states of New York.

This proposal aims to create a robust framework for collaboration and partnership between these states, fostering cooperation between their respective universities, hospitals, and research institutes.

Upon Ramos’s return from this visit, a resolution will be presented in both assemblies to make Sindh and New York official sister states.

Student Scholarship and Exchange Program

The establishment of this sister-state relationship is expected to bolster cooperation and facilitate exchanges between the two states, including student delegations and scholarships for talented students.

Given that Karachi and New York are both coastal cities and commercial centers, this agreement is poised to benefit both regions significantly.

The proposed partnership between Sindh and New York is a remarkable development that promises to usher in a new era of cooperation between these two regions. The benefits of this collaboration extend beyond the educational sector, encompassing various areas such as agriculture, education, health, trade, and culture.

Medical insurance

In a bid to address the needs of Pakistani Americans, Ramos will also seek to facilitate access to medical insurance in Pakistan for them.

Currently, Pakistani Americans must pay for medical treatment in Pakistan out of their own pockets, despite having costly health insurance in the United States. If this issue is resolved, both countries stand to reap the financial benefits of this development.

Furthermore, American insurance companies will benefit from paying relatively lower amounts to their customers, as medical treatment in Pakistan is comparatively cost-effective.

For private Pakistani hospitals, this represents an additional source of income, as Pakistani Americans would be more inclined to seek medical treatment in Pakistan, rather than returning to the U.S. to avoid unnecessary expenses after having already paid for health insurance.

This initiative is poised to provide essential relief to the elderly, retirees, and individuals with specific medical needs who wish to stay longer with their families in Pakistan but find it challenging to afford their medical bills.

The idea of providing medical insurance in Pakistan was conceived by Ramos, who hails from New York, home to nearly a hundred thousand Pakistani Americans. With the intention of benefiting his constituents, Ramos is taking steps to address this issue for all Pakistani-American families.

Key meetings

Ramos’s visit will include meetings with prominent figures in Pakistan, including Dr. Gohar Ejaz, the caretaker minister of industries and production, as well as engagement with the small and medium business community leaders at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

Ramos has previously worked on a similar idea with El Salvador, a country in Central America, and he will discuss the possibility of replicating this approach in Pakistan during his meetings with various chambers of commerce and industry.

In Islamabad, Ramos is scheduled to meet Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani to discuss ways to strengthen diplomatic relations between the two nations. Ramos firmly believes that stronger economic relations pave the way for more robust diplomatic ties, and both dignitaries are expected to explore innovative ways to increase Pakistani exports to the United States.

Before concluding his visit in Karachi, Ramos is set to meet Senate Standing Committee Chairman on Foreign Affairs Farooq Naek and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, along with other engagements. In Karachi, he will also deliver a lecture on entrepreneurship to the students of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) and explore ideas for collaboration between educational institutions in Sindh and New York.

This visit signifies a momentous step toward stronger ties and mutual cooperation between Sindh, Punjab, and New York, heralding a promising future for the United States and Pakistan.