What went wrong at KnokX wrestling? Rampage Jackson responds to son’s role

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has strongly criticised his son Raja Jackson after the 25-year-old allegedly assaulted professional wrestler Stewart Smith during a live-streamed event in Los Angeles.

The incident took place at KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, where video footage shows Raja Jackson body-slamming and punching Stewart Smith repeatedly, even after the wrestler appeared unconscious.

Other wrestlers intervened to stop the attack, but Rampage Jackson’s son left the venue before police arrived. Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating the case.

KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy condemned the act, describing it as a dangerous and irresponsible breach of trust during what should have been a staged wrestling sequence. They emphasised that such violence has no place in the sport.

Rampage Jackson issued a public apology on X (former Twitter), calling his son’s behaviour “unacceptable” and stressing his concern for Stewart Smith’s recovery.

I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in… — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 24, 2025



Rampage Jackson revealed that Raja Jackson had suffered a concussion during training and should not have participated in any physical event.

According to Rampage Jackson, the situation escalated after Stewart Smith struck Raja Jackson with a can during the event, which was intended as part of the show.

However, Rampage Jackson acknowledged it was a grave error for his son, an MMA fighter with no professional wrestling background, to take part in the event.

Stewart Smith is currently hospitalised but is said to be conscious and recovering. His family confirmed he remains under observation following critical care. A fundraising campaign has been launched to assist with his medical expenses.

In its 17 years of operation, KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy stated that nothing this severe had occurred before and apologised to fans and patrons. No arrests have been made so far, and police inquiries continue against Rampage Jackson’s son.

