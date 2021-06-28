VIDEO: British chef Ramsay left stunned after makeup artist transforms herself into him

LONDON: In a surprising incident, a makeup artist has become an internet sensation after transforming herself into eminent British chef Gordon Ramsay.

Recently, the English chef, 53, jumped on the reaction video bandwagon by reacting to cooking videos and things that he has never seen before. As a result, his fans are getting to see a side of the celebrity chef they have never seen before.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A new video shared on the official TikTok account of Ramsay has gone viral. He was reacting to a video of a makeup artist who was transforming herself to look like the chef.

He filmed his reaction as he watched Lisa Lacao use make-up for the transformation. Lisa, who hails from Kent, is actually a professional makeup artist who is known for altering her appearance to look like celebrities.

She has already recreated the looks of Ozzy Osbourne and Freddy Mercury to name a few. Gordon Ramsay was her latest attempt, Times Now News reported.

Ramsay shared the reaction video on TikTok, and captioned it: “The female me? Stop it.”

The clip has now garnered over 7 million views.

In the video, she can be seen using different makeup items to transform her face. She then adds Ramsay’s voice from one of his previous shows in the background.