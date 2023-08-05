Ramsha Khan breaks silence on ‘quitting acting’ reports

Showbiz starlet Ramsha Khan finally breaks the silence on the reports of her quitting the showbiz industry soon after getting married.

For the past couple of weeks, a news headline has been circulating across the internet quoting actor Ramsha Khan, who apparently said in an interview, “I would say goodbye if I get married during this time.”

Addressing the reports, Khan took to her Instagram stories and clarified, “I’m not quitting acting. Please don’t believe everything you see on social media.” It is pertinent to mention that Khan’s statement was misconstrued by a media outlet when she had actually commended actors like Ayeza Khan and Hira Mani, for brilliantly managing their kids and families alongside flourishing careers. The actor said that she admires these ladies but is not like them and does not have the ability to multitask, hence, might leave the industry when she has to look after the home in the future.

Speaking about the prospects Khan would like to see in her husband, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor said that the person must be kind-hearted. “Although I’m not particular about looks, it would be great for him to be a mix of Tom Cruise and Leonardo Di Caprio,” she chuckled.

On the work front, Khan has carved herself a niche in the entertainment industry with consistently stellar performances in ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, ‘Shehnai’, ‘Ghisi Piti Muhabbat’, ‘Ishqiya’, ‘Kaisa Hai Naseeban’ and ‘Khud Parast’.

