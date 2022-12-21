Rana Mubashir Iqbal appointed Special Assistant to PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appointed Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Mubashir Iqbal as his Special Assistant.

According to the notification issued by the cabinet division, PML-N senior leader Rana Mubashir Iqbal has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) and his position will be equivalent to the status of Federal Minister.

The Prime Minister’s cabinet division members increased to 76, including 34 federal ministers, seven ministers of state, and four advisors. However, after the appointment of Rana Mubashir Iqbal, the number of SAPM increased to 31.

Earlier this month, PM Shehbaz Sharif appointed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar as his special assistant on interior and legal affairs.

Tarar was earlier serving as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Narcotics Control.

Earlier on July 28, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader was appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, which is equivalent to the status of a Federal Minister.

Tarar is the Deputy Secretary General of PML-N and had served as the Interior Minister and the Spokesperson of the Punjab Government in Hamza Shehbaz’s shortlived cabinet.

Comments