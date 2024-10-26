Rana Sana denies deal in bail to Bushra Bibi, PTI founder’s sisters

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser for Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has dispelled the impression of deal in bails granted to Bushra Bibi and two sisters of the PTI’s founder.

“Talk of a deal in bails granted to Bushra Bibi, Uzma and Aleema Khan has been wrong,” Rana Sanaullah talking to media said on Saturday.

“If any deal struck, it could have been with us,” PML-N leader said.

Rana Sanaullah said that “Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has been a very nice person, alas! He didn’t write that letter yesterday,” he said. “His going to Umrah was conveying everything,” Rana Sana said.

“I know, Qazi Faez Isa, he doesn’t keep anything unanswered, he didn’t answer the letter while going out of the office,” PM’s adviser said.

He said the path of grouping and confrontation in judiciary has closed with the amendment.

He said, the PTI’s founder was imposed over the country. “Saqib Nisar tried to end the PML-N government and targeted Nawaz Sharif”. “This act pushed the country on the verge of default,” he said.

“I am not saying Pakistan has become strong, but it has come out of the crisis situation,” Rana Sanaullah said. “It is our claim that now no conspiracies will surface in the time of the PML-N rule,” he added.