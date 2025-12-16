Faiz Hameed case depends on evidence, not speculation, says Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has said that Faiz Hameed should not be dragged into speculation, while strongly criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over what he described as repeated talk of an armed struggle, warning that such rhetoric would invite strict legal action.

Speaking on ARY News programme Khabar, Rana Sanaullah warned that if evidence emerges linking anyone, including Faiz Hameed, to the May 9 violence or attacks on state institutions, it would amount to a very serious charge and strict action would follow.

Sanaullah shifted focus to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accusing the party of repeatedly talking about an armed struggle despite not being in any position to pursue one. He said PTI is a political and parliamentary party, and claims of armed resistance are unrealistic and dangerous.

Rana Sanaullah maintained that if PTI continues to raise the slogan of armed struggle, it will inevitably face the law and tough action. He stressed that democratic struggle is the only viable path and could actually help resolve political issues.

He alleged that the PTI founder wants an armed course and is conveying the same message to party workers, claiming PTI had attempted such a path in the past as well and was again pushing for it around November 26. According to Rana Sanaullah, decisions are being taken by the party founder himself, and no one else truly matters in that process.

Referring to political statements and rallies, Rana Sanaullah said speeches such as those made at the Kohat gathering reflect the mindset behind these claims. He questioned the meaning of slogans suggesting a return from Islamabad only in shrouds or with freedom, asking what kind of freedom and from whom.

On the opposition, Sanaullah said a grand opposition alliance does not worry the government and insisted that no political party, including JUI-F, would ever become part of an armed struggle. He called such thinking political madness.

Touching on governance, Rana Sanaullah said discussions are ongoing regarding the NFC formula, adding that allied parties, including the PPP, will sit together to resolve outstanding issues. He said resource distribution, defence needs, and public relief will be reviewed through consensus, assuring that all coalition partners will be taken on board.