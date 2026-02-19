Rana Sanaullah calls ‘Rehaai Force’ a failure, dismisses backdoor deal with PTI founder

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that neither the government nor the establishment has offered any deal to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, dismissing claims circulating in political circles.

Speaking on ARY News programme “Khabar”, Rana Sanaullah maintained that discussions held on November 24 should not be termed a “deal.” He said an understanding had been reached at the time that PTI would not march toward Islamabad’s D-Chowk but instead gather in Sangjani. He added that this could be confirmed by Ali Amin Gandapur and Mohsin Naqvi, who were aware of the discussions.

According to Rana Sanaullah, Imran Khan had initially agreed but later changed his position. He further claimed that Bushra Bibi later insisted on heading to D-Chowk. He said Mohsin Naqvi was involved in the talks, while the Speaker of the National Assembly and several PTI leaders, including Asad Qaiser, Barrister Gohar and Aamir Dogar, were also present in some meetings.

On the issue of the PTI founder’s eye treatment, Rana Sanaullah clarified that communication between PTI leaders and the government took place regarding medical procedures, but this should not be labeled as a deal. He said the treatment was conducted according to procedure, although PTI later expressed dissatisfaction.

Rana Sanaullah said the Prime Minister has offered talks three times and remains ready for dialogue if PTI is willing to sit for the sake of Pakistan. He urged discussions to address terrorism and other national issues.

Commenting on the so-called “Rehaai Force,” he described it as a complete failure, similar to the February 8 wheel-jam strike call, which he claimed politically harmed PTI.

Regarding Mahmood Achakzai, Rana Sanaullah said no formal meeting has yet taken place with the Prime Minister, but such a meeting could occur during or even before the next National Assembly session.

He emphasized that political dialogue remains possible but rejected allegations of any behind-the-scenes deal.