Protests won’t secure PTI founder’s meetings, legal process will: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that protests inside the Senate have no connection to arrangements for prison meetings, stressing that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) must pursue its demands regarding Imran Khan through the proper legal forum rather than staging sit-ins outside Adiala Jail.

Speaking exclusively in ARY News programme Aiteraz Hai , the minister said the issue of PTI’s meeting requests with Imran Khan will continue until the party raises its grievances before the “correct authority,” instead of trying to force outcomes through agitation. He said sitting outside Adiala Jail in protest “will achieve nothing” and that PTI should present its concerns to the jail authorities and follow the law.

Rana Sanaullah questioned whether any court decision allows visitors to hold long press conferences after meeting the PTI founder, Imran Khan. He said the court’s order clearly states that family and lawyers may meet him, but political activities or statements are not permitted. “If political colour is given to these meetings, what should the jail authority do?” he asked.

The minister added that the Adiala Jail administration attempts to prevent political activity, but PTI leaders then accuse authorities of obstruction. He said the party is free to hold press conferences from its offices, but turning prison meetings into political campaigns, protests or calls for agitation is a violation of the court order.

Rana Sanaullah noted that discussions outside the jail often include talk of launching movements, confrontation, and even calls for siege-like actions. He said the jail superintendent has already informed the court that political conversation is banned, yet the practice continues.

He emphasised that if PTI assures authorities that meetings are not being used to incite agitation, violence or state-opposed campaigns, there will be no objections. However, if meetings are used to fuel movements, inflammatory speeches or online campaigns, jail authorities have the right to restrict access.

The minister also addressed regional security, saying terrorism from the Afghan border continues under Indian patronage. Pakistan, he said, has no intention of imposing any war on Afghanistan, but attacks orchestrated from safe havens across the border justify Pakistan’s right to respond. He added that Pakistan has already targeted terrorist hideouts once and would announce future actions clearly if required.

Rana Sanaullah said recent terror attacks in Pakistan indicate that groups operating from within Afghanistan maintain communication with handlers during operations. He confirmed that identification of those involved is under way and that Pakistan will respond to recent incidents.

He reiterated that eliminating terrorist safe havens in Afghanistan is Pakistan’s legitimate right, and any future action will be communicated transparently.