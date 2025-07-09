Rana Sanaullah warns PTI founder’s sons of arrest if they join protest

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has warned PTI founder’s sons of arrest if they join protest movement in Pakistan.

This he said while exclusively talking in ARY News program Khabar.

SAPM Rana Sanaullah stated that the sons of the PTI founder hold British citizenship and are unfamiliar with Pakistan’s internal political dynamics.

He questioned the intention behind bringing them to Pakistan, suggesting it could only add to their difficulties.

“If they come and take part in the party’s political movement, they will face arrest,” he warned.

Rana Sanaullah criticized PTI’s protest methods, saying no one can trust that their demonstrations would remain peaceful, given their past record of violent agitation, attacks on institutions, and arson.

He categorically stated that such activities will not be allowed under the guise of protest.

Rana Sanaullah claimed that PTI’s real motive behind protests is incitement and vandalism, not democratic expression, and therefore the party will not be granted permission to hold such events.

Rana Sanaullah reiterated that peaceful protests and rallies are a hallmark of democracy, but PTI has never shown readiness to adopt democratic behavior. Dialogue with the party would only be possible when it demonstrates a democratic approach, he added.

Rana Sanaullah asserted that the state cannot be held hostage by 10,000–15,000 people in a country of 250 million.

He confirmed that PTI has called for a movement on August 5, and the government will respond according to the law. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he added, has always emphasized resolving political issues through dialogue.