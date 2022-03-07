Rana Shamim given 3 weeks to file reply in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday gave former Gilgit Baltistan chief judge Rana Shamim three weeks’ time to file his reply in the contempt of court case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah resumed hearing of the case as Rana Shamim, journalist Ansar Abbasi and other alleged contemnors turned up before the court.

Mr Shamim informed the court that he has already submitted his reply to his lawyer who could not appear in court today due to being unwell. He said he neither leveled allegations against anyone in his affidavit nor he gave it to anybody.

“You didn’t take any legal action over the leak of the affidavit,” Chief Justice Minallah remarked, to which the former judge replied that those who published his affidavit could explain how did they get their hands on it.

He said his lawyer has been advised bed rest for two weeks and sought three weeks’ time to file his reply.

The chief justice asked Mr Shamim to engage another lawyer, to which the latter said that he will do the same if his counsel doesn’t recover in two weeks.

The court gave him three weeks’ time as a last chance to file his reply and adjourned the hearing until April 4.

