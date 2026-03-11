Rana stars as Pakistan out for 114 in Bangladesh ODI

Fast bowler Nahid Rana produced a devastating spell to help Bangladesh dismiss Pakistan national for just 114 in the first ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Rana finished with outstanding figures of 5-24 in seven overs, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz provided crucial support with three wickets as Bangladesh dominated the opening ODI of the three-match series.

Pakistan’s new opening pair of Maaz Sadaqat and Sahibzada Farhan made a lively start after being asked to bat first, scoring freely in the early overs.

The partnership was worth 41 runs before Rana struck in the final over of the powerplay, dismissing Farhan for 27 off 38 balls, including four boundaries.

Rana struck again soon after, removing ODI debutant Shamyl Hussain for four, leaving Pakistan at 47-2.

Maaz Sadaqat’s resistance ended when he was also dismissed by Rana for 18 off 28 balls, and Pakistan’s innings began to unravel.

Pakistan’s problems deepened when Mohammad Rizwan fell for 10, becoming Rana’s fourth victim as the visitors slipped to 64-4.

The fast bowler then claimed his fifth wicket, removing Salman Ali Agha for five, completing a remarkable spell that left Pakistan’s batting line-up in disarray.

Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz joined the attack and quickly made an impact, dismissing Abdul Samad for a six-ball duck.

He added two more wickets in quick succession, removing Hussain Talat for four and Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi for a run-a-ball four as Pakistan collapsed to 81-8.

Pakistan’s lower order offered little resistance, although Faheem Ashraf provided a brief fightback with 37 from 47 balls, including six fours and a six, helping the visitors cross the 100-run mark.

However, Mustafizur Rahman ended the innings by dismissing Faheem, while Taskin Ahmed also claimed a wicket during the collapse.

Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 114 in 30.4 overs, giving Bangladesh a strong advantage in the opening match of the Pakistan tour of Bangladesh ODI series 2026.

Rana’s five-wicket haul proved decisive, putting Bangladesh in control as they seek an early lead in the three-match ODI contest in Dhaka.