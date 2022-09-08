‘The film didn’t work because…: Ranbir Kapoor addresses ‘Shamshera’ failure

Bollywood A-lister Ranbir Kapoor blamed the ‘bad content’ for the Box Office failure of his last release ‘Shamshera’.

At a promotional outing of his hotly-anticipated title, ‘Brahmastra’ – the debut on-screen collaboration with now-wife Alia Bhatt – Kapoor spoke about his last theatrical disaster. In his response to media reporters, the ‘Sanju’ actor claimed that the film didn’t work because the ‘content was not good’.

He said, “If Shamshera didn’t run at the box office it means the audience didn’t like the film. The film didn’t work because the content wasn’t good.”

Earlier, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who played the antagonist in the title, spoke about the dismal show of the film at the ticket windows. “Shamshera will find its tribe someday but until it does, I stand resolute with the film, the memories we created, the bond we shared, and the laughs we had. the hardships we went through,” read the statement by the ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ actor.

Karan Malhotra-helmed ‘Shamshera’ – starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles – completed the Box Office run at less than INR50 crores, against the massive budget of INR150 crores.

On the acting front, Bollywood’s latest daddy-to-be, Kapoor is awaiting the release of ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, which is slated to hit theatres this Friday. Moreover, he also has ‘Animal’ opposite Rashmika Mandanna and director Luv Ranjan’s untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor in the kitty for next year.

