Ranbir Kapoor breaks silence on wedding with Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has officially confirmed his intentions ‘to get married’ to Alia Bhatt sometime soon.

Ranbir Kapoor – who was actively promoting his father, late actor Rishi Kapoor’s last Bollywood movie ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, which hit the theatres today – has finally addressed the speculations around his wedding with fellow actor Alia Bhatt.

During one of the recent promotional outings of ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, Ranbir was asked to comment on the rumored April wedding of the couple, “I won’t give out a date during a media interaction,” he responded.

“But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon,” added the ‘Sanju’ actor without giving away more details on the date and venue.

Moreover, the couple has locked on to a destination wedding in India, as confirmed by the sources close to the outlet. “Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have chosen Udaipur as the destination for their wedding. The buzz is that they might get married at the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur,” reported Indian media quoting an insider.

“There’s a strong buzz in the industry that Ranbir and Alia will get married in April 2022. The couple has even asked for free dates from their respective film shoots for the big day.”

Reportedly, Ranbir’s mom and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor was spotted at celebrity designer Manish Malhotra’s store multiple times in the past few days as well.

However, a close Kapoor relative has rejected the rumors saying, “They will get married but I don’t know when. They will decide and then suddenly you’ll will all get to know.”

Speaking of the April wedding, she noted, “Nothing like this. Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven’t prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it’s true.”

It is pertinent to mention, the duo first confirmed the dating rumors, when they attended Ranbir’s first co-star Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception together, back in 2018, and have been quite open about their relationship ever since.

Last month, Alia Bhatt also confessed to being married to her beau for a long time, ‘in her head’.

On the work front, both actors will be seen in Ayan Mukherji directorial ‘Brahmastra’, slated to release in September this year. The title will be their first on-screen outing together.

