Ranbir Kapoor reveals reason of social media absence

Celebrities stay in touch with their fans in different ways whether it be by giving interviews, taking selfies or engaging in interactive sessions on social media platforms.

Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others have millions of followers on different platforms. Each post spread wildfire and become the talk of the town.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, the husband of actress Alia Bhatt, is an exception when it to using social media. The ‘Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year‘ opened up about his social media absence on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The prolific actor, who was promoting his upcoming film ‘Tu Jhooti Main Makkar‘ with stars Shraddha Kapoor and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in the show, called himself a boring person who cannot entertain people on interactive platforms every time.

“There are a lot of reasons but I feel that these days, the mystery surrounding us as actors is gradually fading,” he said. “People are watching us everywhere on screens while promoting or doing ads, and now they see us on social media, and that’s why their will to watch us in theatres is reducing according to me.

“So, my vision was that I should show myself to the audience less so that they could better relate to my character and believe in it more.”

Moreover, he says social media is “extra work”, which he is happy to not be part of.

He said, “I find being on social media a big responsibility, and my personality is very boring and on social media, you must entertain people. I don’t want this extra work in my life and I am happy not being a part of it.”

“Plus on social media, you have to wish everyone every year on birthdays and if you don’t do it then trolling would follow. And, I have a fake account on social media where I follow my favourite people. I don’t have an official account, but I do have one anonymous profile,” the actor added.

