WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor gets a grand welcome by fans

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor received a grand welcome from his South Indian fans as he kickstarted the promotions for the upcoming movie ‘Brahmastra’ with now-wife Alia Bhatt.

The new groom of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor along with his best buddy and director Ayan Mukherji launched the promotion schedule of his upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’ this week and headed to Visakhapatnam, a city in the Andhra Pradesh region of India, for the same.

A video circulating on the internet since morning, sees Kapoor getting a grand welcome from his avid South Indian fans as he accompanied ace filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli in the city. The actor can be seen shaking hands with a few of his fans, while he also acknowledged them with folded hands.

Fans even put a massive garland made of roses and marigold flowers around Ranbir, with the help of a crane. Soon after the video was published by an Indian paparazzo account, several of his fans began hyping the Kapoor boy with compliments.

“He is giving full Rajneeti vibes,” wrote one of the fans on the photo and video sharing application. “This man got a loyal fan base without any social media activity, PR team. Only because of his work,” read another comment.

One of the followers even questioned him about his wife and ‘Brahmastra’ co-star, Alia Bhatt being missing from the promotions.

It is pertinent to mention that Bhatt is currently shooting for her debut Hollywood movie, ‘Heart of Stone’ with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the UK.

The Ayan Mukherji directorial is slated to release in September this year. The title will mark the first on-screen outing of the real-life couple together.

