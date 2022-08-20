Ranbir Kapoor in hot waters for mocking Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is being called out for mocking and body shaming his celebrity wife Alia Bhatt.

A part of the clip that the Rocket Singh: The Salesman of the Year star mocking the Student of the Year star’s condition made rounds on social media. Talking about why the duo were not marketing their upcoming project film Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva on a wider scale, she said:

“Of course, we will promote the movie, but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailod (spread) everywhere.”

Then, Ranbir Kapoor cut her off, looked at her baby bump and said, “Well I can say somebody has phailod.”

His statements were not welcomed by social media. They condemned his remarks with their comments on social media platforms.

A user wrote, “Man don’t make fun of your wife when thousands and thousands of people are watching you.” Another wrote, “I don’t want to nitpick and criticise Ranbir and Alia every time but main kya karoon (what can I do?). Ranbir, why’d you need to say that phailod comment on air? Like she has body image issues, she’s heavily pregnant, leave her alone.”

It is not the first time that Ranbir Kapoor has absurd statements about Alia Bhatt. Earlier, he called her ‘daal chaawal’ of his life.

