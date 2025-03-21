Ranbir Kapoor talks about his ‘first wife’ in a shocking video

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, who is happily married to Alia Bhatt, revealed that he technically had a ‘first wife’ but not in the way people might think.

During an old interview, Ranbir Kapoor recalled one of his most unforgettable fan experiences. The actor shared that in his early years, a fan took her admiration to the next level.

He said, “I wouldn’t call it crazy in a negative way, but I remember there was a girl who came to my house with a priest and got married to my gate.”

He added that when he returned home, he saw marks of the ritual, including a tika and flowers on the gate of his family bungalow.

The fan never met Ranbir Kapoor in person, but she truly believed she had become his first wife. Laughing about the incident, Ranbir Kapoor joked, “I still haven’t met my first wife, but I look forward to meeting her someday.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt started dating while working on Brahmastra: Part One and tied the knot in April 2022.

The couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. They are currently working together again on Love and War, a film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which also stars Vicky Kaushal in a lead role.

Ranbir Kapoor remains one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, and his unique fan experiences prove just how much love he receives from people around the world.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed that filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster ‘Animal’ is going to be a trilogy.

In a new interview, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed that the announced sequel ‘Animal Park’, of his Box office juggernaut, will not be the final film in the series, as the director plans to make it into a trilogy.

“He wants to make it over three parts. The second part is called Animal Park. We’ve been sharing ideas from the first film itself, and how he wants to take the story forward,” Ranbir Kapoor said. “He just kind of flirted with what he really wanted to do with the movie.”

Further speaking about the sequel, the ‘Brahmastra’ star disclosed, “It’s very exciting because now I get to play two characters, the antagonist and the protagonist. So, an extremely exciting project an extremely original director, and very excited to be part of it.”

“We should start that film in 2027,” Kapoor confirmed.