Which terrible ‘Box Office’ record does Ranbir Kapoor hold?

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor with a range of roles in his 15-year career span holds a crown for a rather unwanted record at the Box Office.

The handsome hunk of Bollywood comes from one of the most prominent families of the Indian entertainment industry, and often manages his attendance in headlines, mostly for his range of movies, but many a time for his love life with various Bollywood beauties.

However, there is one title that Kapoor holds which none of the actors would like to be included in his profile. The ‘Sanju’ actor has two of his films in the top five ‘biggest box office disasters’.

Yes, you read that right. Although Ranbir Kapoor’s last outing in veteran actor Sanjay Dutt’s biography was applauded, the film garnered tremendous response on box office and stands as the second highest-grossing film in Bollywood.

A lesser-known fact is that Ranbir is the only actor with two of his duds, ‘Jagga Jasoos’ and ‘Bombay Velvet’ in the list of ‘Box Office disasters’. 2015 period thriller helmed by Anurag Kashyap received the lowest ever footfall for any Bollywood movie with a total loss of INR 70 crore, until Kapil Dev biopic ’83’ with real life couple Ranveer and Deepika in the cast, released last month and suffered a total loss of INR 80 crore.

The musical comedy, ‘Jagga Jasoos’ which came out in 2017, incurred a total loss of INR 50 crore and was dubbed as the fifth biggest disaster. Ranbir also co-produced the movie with Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Some of the other flops by the actor include ‘Besharam’, ‘Roy’, ‘Saawariya’, and ‘Tamasha’. Nevertheless, Kapoor maintaining his family legacy has churned out several superhits too with ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, ‘Barfi’, ‘Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani’ in the list.

Other stars featured in the disasters list are Ranveer Singh with his latest release ’83’ being the biggest disaster ever, Shah Rukh Khan with his co-produced ‘Zero’ in the third position followed by Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Mohenjo Daro’.

Comments