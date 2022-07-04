Ranbir Kapoor recalls being ‘tortured’ by Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bollywood A-lister Ranbir Kapoor revealed he was ‘beaten’ and ‘tortured’ by veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on sets.

For those unversed, Ranbir Kapoor made his on-screen debut with Bhansali’s directorial ‘Saawariya’ in 2006. Additionally, he had also assisted the filmmaker on his 2004 film ‘Black’.

Speaking about his experience with the filmmaker, the actor once revealed on a podcast, “He (Bhansali) was a hard task-master and I was kneeling down on set, he was beating me.”

“After a point it got so heavy and I felt so tortured that I had to quit the film at a point…I think it was like 10 or 11 months into my job and I am like ‘ listen I cant do this, its getting to me’ I think I am too sensitive and emotional and he got to know me so well and he kind of kept poking into that.”

He added: “Having said that I think all my performances that I do in cinema it all comes from that experience, from him …he was a true teacher in that sense…he taught me everything in terms of acting and emotions and stuff like that.”

On the work front, Kapoor is awaiting the release of two of his anticipated movies, ‘Brahmastra‘ and ‘Shamshera’.

Meanwhile, on the personal end, he and wife Alia Bhatt are also expecting their first child as announced last week.

