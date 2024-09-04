Ranbir Kapoor’s BTS clip on ‘Rockstar’ set leaves fans shocked

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor shot to new heights of fame following his performance in Imtiaz Ali’s “Rockstar,” released in 2011.

The movie, starring Kapoor and then-Bollywood debutante Nargis Fakhri, was one of his career-defining titles and proved to be a box-office hit.

The music for the movie was composed by veteran musician AR Rahman while Mohit Chauhan voiced most of the songs in the film.

One of the songs that touched the hearts of music lovers was “Jo Bhi Main,” sung by Chauhan.

Now, a behind-the-scenes (BTS) clip on the sets of ‘Rockstar’ has gone viral where Ranbir Kapoor is singing the song as director Imtiaz Ali is giving him instructions.

The viral video shows the “Animal” star dressed as his character Jordan on the set of the movie while the crew holds the camera and lighting equipment around him.

Ali is giving him instructions as the Bollywood star plays a guitar and sings ‘Jo Bhi Main’ loudly.

His real voice, however, left the fans in state of shock as several said that the viral video ruined the classic song for them.

Reacting to Ranbir Kapoor’s voice, one wrote, “How can I unsee this?” while another, quoting a line from the song “Nadaan Parinde” from the album, wrote, “Ye sunke nadan parinde ghar se bhag gaye!”

A third fan commented, “I feel so sad for sound dada rn.”

“This is exactly how I sound. Barbaad kare alfaaz mere (My words are ruining it) got real,” wrote one fan.

Meanwhile, some fans came to the defence of the ‘Animal’ actor, saying that his job was acting and not sing in ‘Rockstar.’

“As an actor, he executed the scene flawlessly, despite not knowing how to sing. It’s impressive both then and now. Thanks for sharing the behind-the-scenes footage,” a user wrote.

Another pinned, “He does this, that’s why he looked so real when we watched this. He literally does the best lip-sync in Bollywood.”