Ranbir or Ranveer: Who will play Ballu in Khalnayak 2?

Following the announcement of a sequel to the iconic movie Khalnayak, film director Subhash Gai is reportedly considering casting Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh for the character of Ballu Balaram.

Released in 1993, the movie saw Sanjay Dutt portray the role of villain Ballu which earned him praise from the audience.

The movie, which also starred Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff in lead roles, is considered one of the most memorable roles of Dutt’s acting career.

While Khalnayak remains popular among fans due to the acting of Sanjay Dutt as a villain, the movies also include memorable songs, such as “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai” and “Nayak Nahi Khalnayak Hoon Main.”

Soon after their release, the songs became chartbusters and are still popular among music lovers to this day.

Following the announcement of the sequel, Subhash Ghai was reported to have been considering young faces for the role of Ballu.

According to India media reports, Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh was considered for the role of Ballu Balaram.

Meanwhile, Ghai revealed that the he has completed the script for Khalnayak 2 and was looking for a young actor for the role.

Reports also suggested that he was also exploring the options to cast an actor from the South industry as he was reportedly considering approaching Allu Arjun and Yash.

It is pertinent to mention that Ranbir Kapoor’s last outing was in action thriller ‘Animal’ which scored a bumper opening upon its release and grossed over INR835 crores in worldwide ticket sales by the end of Day 17.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be seen as the new Don in ‘Don 3’. The makers of the movie announced his casting in a teaser dropped in August last year.

The film set for 2025 release, is planned to go on the floors in January the same year.