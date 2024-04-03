Randeep Hooda defends Alia Bhatt against Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda once again defended his ‘Highway’ co-star Alia Bhatt against by Kangana Ranaut.

In a recent interview with Indian RJ Siddharth Kannan, Bollywood hunk Randeep Hooda spoke about the rivalry between cinema divas Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut, and when he tweeted in the former’s defence when she was targeted by the latter, dubbing her as ‘mediocre’.

When asked why he chose to stand up for Bhatt, Hooda said, “While making Highway, I developed a spiritual bond with Alia. I don’t know if it’s the same for her. That’s up to her. I can only speak for myself.”

“I have seen that she has always tried to do new things. I stood up for Alia genuinely because she was unfairly targeted [by Kangana Ranaut],” he added.

The ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ actor continued, “To target your fellow actors or your colleagues or your fraternity over things that you feel you did not get, even though I think you did get a lot from this industry, it’s just unbecoming. I felt that I should do it and I did it.”

For the unversed, it was in reference to the 2019 incident, when Ranaut won a local media outlet’s poll of the performance of the year for her work in ‘Manikarnika’, while Bhatt stood second for ‘Gully Boy’. In her reaction to the win, the ‘Queen’ star had said, “I am embarrassed… what is there to beat in her Gully Boy performance… same snappy muh phat (outspoken) girl… Bollywood’s idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media has taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised.”

In response to her remarks, Bhatt said, “I respect Kangana’s work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way, she must have a reason to feel that way. I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching Raazi. And I’d just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough.”

However, at that time, Hooda had jumped in and tweeted, “Dearest Alia, I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work .. kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself.”

