Could Randy Orton be the next Batman in James Gunn’s DCU?

WWE superstar Randy Orton has expressed interest in stepping into the role of Batman in James Gunn’s new DC Universe reboot.

While the spotlight is currently on the newly released Superman film, fans are already looking ahead to which actor might portray the next Dark Knight.

Randy Orton took part in the online buzz by responding to a fan post asking who should be cast as Batman, hinting he’s ready for the challenge.

Randy Orton, known for his intense presence in the wrestling ring, certainly has the physical build and charisma to portray a darker, more imposing version of Batman.



His tweet quickly caught attention from fans and even fellow WWE star Xavier Woods, who supported the idea and suggested he could play a villain if needed.

So far, only Robert Pattinson is confirmed to return as Batman, but his version is part of a separate continuity and won’t connect to the broader DCU being created by James Gunn.

This leaves the mainline Batman role still open, and Randy Orton has made it clear he’s interested.

Outside of his Batman ambitions, Randy Orton is staying busy in WWE. He’s scheduled for a major tag team match at SummerSlam involving Logan Paul and Jelly Roll, after recent events on SmackDown sparked an intense storyline.

For now, fans will have to wait and see whether Randy Orton’s interest in the cape and cowl becomes something more serious, since his colleagues Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are slated to appear in Street Fighter movie.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, early reports from Game Rant claim that Cody Rhodes is currently in talks to join the film as the iconic character of Guile.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns (Joe Anoa’i), is rumoured to be playing Akuma in the same film. This would mark a major moment for wrestling fans and Street Fighter enthusiasts alike.