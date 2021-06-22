Rangers arrest 11 suspects in Bahria Town violence case

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Tuesday claimed to have arrested at least 11 suspects in a case pertaining to resorting to alleged violence, ransacking and torching private properties in Bahria Town Karachi during their protest against the mega housing scheme, ARY News reported.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were involved in torching private properties, looting, ransacking in Bahria Town. They also set a restaurant and a showroom on fire after looting, he said, adding that they damaged an ATM and other properties in the housing scheme.

The suspects had entered Bahria Town and restored to violence under a plan, the spokesperson added. He maintained that the suspects have been handed over to police for further investigations.

It is pertinent to mention here that a large number of people had staged a protest demonstration outside the housing scheme on 6th of June. The protesters had turned violent and set several shops and vehicles and properties on fire after entering the housing scheme.

After being informed, police personnel and law enforcement agencies had rushed to the scene and controlled the situation.

Later, the police had registered a case in this regard and arrested over 120 people in the case.