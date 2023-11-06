32.9 C
Rangers arrest five criminals from Sindh’s Katcha area

By Web Desk
KARACHI: Sindh Rangers conducted an operation in Katcha area of interior Sindh and arrested at least five suspected dacoits and criminals, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the five suspects who were allegedly involved in several criminal activities were identified as Muhammad Hasan Kosh, Haji Imdad Ali, Nawab Ali alias Nawabi, Muhammad Umar and Falak Sher.

The Rangers spokesperson claimed that the arrested individuals were involved in various crimes including robbery, kidnapping for ransom, murder, and facilitation in promoting terrorism in the Goth Mir Kosh area of Ghotki Tehsil, which is located in Sindh.

Furthermore, the law enforcers recovered different kinds of weapons, ammunition, bulletproof jackets, and telescopes from the possession of the arrested individuals.

Meanwhile, more than nine FIRs have already been registered in different police stations against the detained suspects.

The arrested accused have been handed over to the police for further legal action along with arms, ammunition and stolen goods recovered from the criminals.

