Rangers arrest key gang war operative from Lyari

KARACHI: The Rangers in a raid in Lyari arrested a key operative of the Wasiullah Lakho gang, a spokesman of rangers said.

“Arrested man Mohammad Ismail alias Tamba has been a most wanted accused, and was arrested with arms and ammunition,” Rangers said.

“The accused had joined the MQM London in year 2005 and later become an operative of Lyari Gang war,” Rangers said. He has also confessed ethnic killings in city.

Arrested accused has been involved in over 50 robberies and street crimes. “During questioning he has disclosed working with Wasiullah Lakho, Rizwan Mota, Taju and various hardened gangsters,” spokesman said.

Arrested man was also involved in encounters with police, kidnapping for ransom and extortion crimes, Rangers said.

Ismail alias Tamba went into hiding during the Karachi operation. The Rangers has handed over the accused to police for legal action.