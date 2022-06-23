Rangers arrest man involved in making fake arms licences, domiciles

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh in an operation in Karachi’s Lyari Agra Taj arrested an accused who was making fake arms licences and domiciles.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the paramilitary forces conducted an operation in Agra Taj colony of Lyari and arrested an accused along with government officials for making fake licences of arms. The accused is involved in making fake arms licenses, fake birth certificates and domiciles.

The spokesman said that fake arms licences and seals of government agencies were also recovered from the accused custody while weapons were also recovered from his office.

According to the spokesperson, a large amount of money was recovered from the accused Manzoor alias Lakha.

Read more: KARACHI: Rangers, CTD arrest most wanted TTP leader

Further investigation into the matter was underway. Earlier, Sindh Rangers arrested a fake intelligence officer from the Al-Manzar area of Jamshoro.

According to a statement issued by the Rangers spokesperson, a fake intelligence officer has been nabbed from the Al-Manzar area of Jamshoro. Rangers have recovered a walkie-talkie and a government number plate vehicle from the perpetrator named Abdul Razzaq. Razzaq used to extort money from government officers and other people by pretending to be an intelligence officer.

Comments