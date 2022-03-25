Rangers arrest son of Arshad Pappu for ‘killing’ terminated cop

KARACHI: Rangers on Friday announced to arrest a suspect allegedly involved in killing a terminated police inspector three days back who was blamed for killing Lyari gangster Arshad Pappu, ARY NEWS reported.

A Rangers official while detailing the arrest said that the terminated police inspector Chand Khan and his associate were murdered three days back and the suspect allegedly involved in it has been arrested.

“DG Rangers formed a special committee to arrest the suspects,” the Rangers colonel said adding that the police inspector was blamed for killing Lyari gangster Arshad Pappu and his associates.

He identified the suspect as the son of Arshad Pappu, Alam Baloch, and said that he along with others planned the murder of the cop on March 21. “The police found nine spent casings of 9mm pistol from the crime scene,” he said and added that raids are being conducted to nab other suspects.

This is not the first time that those blamed for killing Arshad Pappu are being killed in the broad daylight in the city.

In December last year, a CCTV footage showed the murder of an ex-policeman, who was also a suspect in the killing of Lyari gangster Arshad Pappu, in Soldier Bazar.

Javed Baloch’s name has appeared in the JIT of Uzair Baloch besides also in the case involving the murder of Lyari gang war kingpin Arshad aka Pappu.

The CCTV video shows the attackers on two motorbikes escaping from the spot after opening fire on the former cop, who was terminated from the service over his links with the Lyari gangsters.

The footage shows the suspects have covered their faces in order to hide their identities.

