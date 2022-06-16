Rangers arrest two TLP workers in NA-240 violence

KARACHI: Swinging into action after directives from the ECP, Pakistan Rangers Sindh have arrested two people involved over charges of disturbing law and order during NA-240 Karachi by-polls, ARY News reported.

A person was killed after he was shot during the by-election in Karachi’s NA-240 constituency, while several others sustained wounds as violence marred the by-election.

In a targeted action, Rangers arrested two people associated with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) from Landhi, sources said and added weapons have also been recovered from their custody.

Further investigation into the matter was underway.

Read more: Sindh election commissioner takes notice of scuffle in NA-240

It may be noted that Sindh election commissioner took notice of the worsening law and order during the NA-240 by-poll in Landhi, Karachi.

Sindh Election Commissioner, Aijaz Chohan has directed the police and the local administration to take strong legal action against the people involved in sabotaging the polling process.

