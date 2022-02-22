Rangers didn’t demand powers, says Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday that the Rangers didn’t demand their empowerment for law and order, ARY News reported.

“We didn’t curtail anyone’s powers for restoration of the law and order,” talking to media the chief minister Murad Ali Shah here said.

It is to be mentioned here that some quarters have demanded more powers to the paramilitary force to overcome rampant street crimes in the city.

“Why the Sindh government would want happening of these incidents,” he questioned.

“We will take some decisions, though we don’t like them, but will take them in the interest of law and order,” Murad Ali Shah said.

“I have visited to the family of Athar Mateen to share their grief,” he said. “We will reach to the root of the incident and won’t allow the blood of Athar Mateen to go in vain,” chief minister further said.

“We have to take such steps to avoid repeat of these incidents,” he said. “Investigation has made headway in Athar Mateen’s case but details could not be disclosed,” CM Shah said.

“We are going to legislate to track hardened criminals and ensure restraining their bails,” he said. “We have made short term as well as long term planning in this respect,” he added.

