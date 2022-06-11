Rangers official testifies at ATC in explosives case against Uzair Baloch

KARACHI: A Rangers official on Saturday testified before an anti-terrorism court in explosives case against Lyari gang war kingpin Uzair Baloch.

Witness Jahanzeb Khan in his testimony said that after arrest of Uzair Baloch in 2016, his 90 days’ remand was taken. He disclosed burying explosives and munitions at a place. “On his pointing out explosives and ammunition was recovered from a place in Garden area,” witness said.

“Recovered explosive material was handed over to the police after the bomb disposal squad defused it,” he stated.

“All case property was gutted in a fire incident at the Malkhana (storage) of case properties at the City Court,” the complainant of the case said.

Uzair Baloch’s counsel Abid Zaman concluded cross-examination of the witness.

The special court of anti-terrorism summoned more prosecution witnesses in the next hearing of the case.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court acquitted Uzair Baloch in April, in a case pertaining to the attack on a police station.

Uzair along with Taj Muhammad alias Taju, Sheeraz Comrade and Sultan alias Johny were charged of attacking the Napier police station during an operation against criminals in Lyari.

The judge, who conducted the trial in the judicial complex inside central prison, pronounced his verdict reserved after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides.

He noted that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against Uzair and acquitted him due to lack of evidence.

