Rangers personnel martyred in Karachi’s Lyari firing

KARACHI: A Rangers personnel martyred in firing outside a check post in Bahar colony Lyari Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson of Sindh Rangers, suspected motorcyclists were asked to stop at a check post for snap checking but they opened fire on the Rangers personnel.

The spokesperson said that Naik Dilshad martyred on the spot as a result of the firing. Rangers teams have been constituted for the arrest of suspects.

Earlier, unidentified men hurled a hand grenade at a Rangers check post on Ghareeb Shah Road Lyari Karachi and fled the spot of the incident.

In a separate incident, two policemen died and two others sustained injuries after a hand grenade went off at Karachi police headquarters in the Garden area.

According to hospital sources, one of the policemen succumbed to his injuries on the spot while one other died while being treated at the hospital. “Two cops are being treated for serious wounds,” they said.

“The incident occurred at Garden police headquarters,” the police said and identified the deceased cops as Shahzad and Sabir. The injured have been identified as sub-inspector Saeed and Gohar.