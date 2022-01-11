Rangers, Police arrest four members of robbers gang in Gulbarg

KARACHI: The Rangers and Police in a joint raid in Gulbarg arrested four members of a robbery gang, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The law enforcement agencies arrested four robbers namely Javed alias Waqar Ahmed, Imran Nazir, Umar Farooq and Ataullah, a spokesperson of the Rangers said.

“The accused were snatching money from a man who was returning from a bank in Gulbarg,” spokesperson said.

The police and rangers reached to the spot timely and arrested four accused red handed.

Accused also confessed about other crimes during initial investigation. “They confessed their involvement in robberies in Katti Pahari, Orangi Town, Saeedabad, Gulbarg and other areas.

They also disclosed that they had committed a robbery at a petrol pump in Saeedabad on August 11.

The law enforcement personnel conducting raids to arrest their other accomplices.

In Novemebr last year, Rangers and police personnel conducted a joint raid in Orangi Town on a tip-off and arrested two alleged extortionists.

The accused were facing charges of demanding Rs50 million worth extortion money from a trader in Karachi.

The arrested men were identified as Prakash alias Vijay and Amit who had allegedly written a threatening letter to a trader and demanded extortion money. A case had been registered against them at the Civil Lines police station.

