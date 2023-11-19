25.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Rangers, police arrest six suspects from Lyari

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers and Police in a joint operation arrested six suspected criminals from Lyari, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the details, Sindh police and rangers conducted a joint operation in Lyari’s Phool Patti Lane and apprehended as many as six suspects who were allegedly involved in various criminal activities.

During the operation, the law enforcers also recovered two pistols, a car, cash, and 4.6kg of hashish from the possession of the arrested individuals.

Earlier, the Law enforcers arrested three suspected criminals during a search and combing operation in Orangi Town area.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, Karachi police and Rangers arrested three suspected criminals allegedly involved in various criminal activities, including robbery, snatching, and mobile phone tampering during a search and combing operation in Orangi Town area.

The detained individuals were identified as Muhammad Ayaz, Abdul Saboor alias Sabura, and Ehtesham alias Ahsan.

During the operation, the law enforcers successfully recovered stolen mobile phones and motorbikes from the possession of the accused criminals.

The spokesman claims that the arrested individual Ayaz along with his accomplice reportedly snatched a mobile phone in Orangi Town on July 25, 2023 and subsequently sold the snatched mobile phone to Abdul Saboor alias Sabura.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.