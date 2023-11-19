Rangers, police arrest six suspects from Lyari

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers and Police in a joint operation arrested six suspected criminals from Lyari, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the details, Sindh police and rangers conducted a joint operation in Lyari’s Phool Patti Lane and apprehended as many as six suspects who were allegedly involved in various criminal activities.

During the operation, the law enforcers also recovered two pistols, a car, cash, and 4.6kg of hashish from the possession of the arrested individuals.

Earlier, the Law enforcers arrested three suspected criminals during a search and combing operation in Orangi Town area.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, Karachi police and Rangers arrested three suspected criminals allegedly involved in various criminal activities, including robbery, snatching, and mobile phone tampering during a search and combing operation in Orangi Town area.

The detained individuals were identified as Muhammad Ayaz, Abdul Saboor alias Sabura, and Ehtesham alias Ahsan.

During the operation, the law enforcers successfully recovered stolen mobile phones and motorbikes from the possession of the accused criminals.

The spokesman claims that the arrested individual Ayaz along with his accomplice reportedly snatched a mobile phone in Orangi Town on July 25, 2023 and subsequently sold the snatched mobile phone to Abdul Saboor alias Sabura.