Rangers, police arrest six wanted criminals in Karachi

KARACHI: At least six wanted criminals were arrested on Sunday in a joint operation of Sindh Rangers and the police from various areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the rangers’ spokesman, a total of six criminals were arrested in a joint operation from Karachi’s areas of Korangi, Landhi and Orangi Town.

The arrested individuals were involved in several street crimes and mugging bids including a robbery of millions from a cash van in Korangi. The arrested men were handed over to the police for legal procedures.

READ: RANGERS, POLICE START OPERATION AGAINST TERRORISTS AT KPO

It is pertinent to mention here that after an alarming rise in street crimes, Karachi police and Rangers conducted a combined search operation in adjoining neighbourhoods of Karachi’s Kati Pahari area.

Police and Rangers carried out a house-to-house search operation near Kati Pahari today. During the search operation, the entrance and exit routes of the area were sealed.

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) conducted biometric verification of the citizens and used the ‘Talash’ app developed to trace street criminals.

Comments