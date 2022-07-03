Rangers, Police arrest two accused of Karachi cash van heist

KARACHI: The Rangers and Police in a joint intelligence based operation arrested two suspects of the cash van heist last year, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Two accused, namely Mudassir Hussain Shah and Abid Mazdoor alias Abid Afghani, were arrested from Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block-11, a spokesperson of the rangers said.

“The accused have been involved in August 09, 2021, cash van robbery at I.I. Chundrigar Road,” spokesperson said. “They had drove away a cash van with Rs205 million.”

Other accomplices of the arrested men have been identified as Zulfiqar, Hussain Shah and Hanif Salman. “Raids being conducted for arrest of other suspects,” rangers official said.

“Arrested accused have been handed over to police for legal proceedings,” he added.

Karachi’s South Zone police had arrested Hussain Shah in November, who drove away with the cash van. The main accused was at large since the crime committed.

Police has so far arrested 16 accused in the mega cash heist in the metropolis.

Three persons were arrested from Peshawar for their alleged involvement in a Rs205 million heist. An amount of Rs seven million and the car used in the crime were recovered from them.

On August 09, the driver of a cash van had fled with Rs205 million from a bank on I.I. Chundrigar Road in Karachi. A case was registered against the driver and his accomplices at the Meethadar police station.

The police had said that after guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road, the driver of the cash van ran away with the vehicle.

