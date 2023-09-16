Rangers, police seal five illegal water hydrants in Karachi

KARACHI: To curb the water crisis in the city of lights, the Karachi Water Board Authority along with Sindh Rangers have launched an operation and sealed five illegally operated water hydrants across Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, to control the water crisis across the city, Sindh rangers along with water authorities initiated strict legal action against water theft and sealed a total of five water hydrants in Karachi.

During the raid, the operators of illegal water hydrants were arrested while the owners of these hydrants were on the run, meanwhile, the police officials are still searching to arrest them.

The officials claimed that the legal proceedings have been initiated to punish all the arrested individuals, while the efforts are underway to arrest the elements involved in the water theft.

The rangers spokesperson revealed that the illegal water hydrant – which was sealed in an operation along with the police – was allegedly stealing water of at least 200,000 person on daily basis.

Furthermore, as many as five suspects were arrested from the illegal established water hydrant and handed over to the police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the authorities recovered a generator, three bowsers, pumps, and several number plates of the vehicles from the raided sites.