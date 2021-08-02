Rangers raid, detain suspects smuggling drugs into Karachi via ambulance

KARACHI: The Sindh Rangers have confirmed their raid on Monday in the Railway Colony area where the alleged drug peddlers were smuggling drugs via an ambulance and confiscated 12 kg hashish, ARY News reported.

The detained alleged peddlers, one RIzwan Ahmed and Muhammad Sohail, were transporting the hashish bags from Sachal Goth area of Karachi in an ambulance, Rangers statement said.

They transported the drugs in various Karachi areas, the statement alleged.

It said Rizwan has already been jailed once before for the same reasons. Rangers said they have handed the custody of alleged peddlers over to the police alongside the evidence and seized drugs.

No FIR, only complaint on people violating Covid restrictions: Karachi court

Separately today, the Karachi city court has prevented the police from booking people on FIRs when they are found violating COVID-19 restrictions and has directed them to only file a written complaint on them instead.

With abounding cases piled up in courts for the same reason that people were booked on violating from among the many restrictions put in place by the government, the court has reprimanded police and directed them to stop lodging FIRs on them.

Anyone disregarding the imposition of Section 144 is not to be booked, court reminded the police of its earlier instructions. The judicial magistrate gave police the dressing down for not following orders.