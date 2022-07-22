Rangers to be deployed in Punjab

LAHORE: Following the chief minister election in Punjab, the provincial government has decided to deploy Rangers to maintain law and order situation, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the Punjab government has filed an application with the Ministry of Interior for the deployment of Rangers in the province.

The summary has been forwarded to the Federal Cabinet for approval. Rangers will be deployed in different districts of Punjab.

The decision came after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz was re-elected as the chief minister (CM) of Punjab as Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari rejected the PML-Q’s votes in light of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari – who chaired the session – ruled that the votes of PML-Q lawmakers will not be counted in the election of Punjab chief minister in the light of party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Pervaiz Elahi – joint candidate of PTI and PML-Q – received 186 votes, while Hamza Shehbaz got 179 votes. However. 10 votes of PML-Q were cancelled by Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari, hence taking the figure to 176.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan called for peaceful protests tonight against the outcomes of the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab election.

