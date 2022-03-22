‘I got exchanged in the hospital’: Rani Mukerji recalls her birth story

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji disclosed ‘she got exchanged’ with another baby in hospital after birth, and was later found with a Punjabi couple.

Bollywood’s famed actor Rani Mukerji who was born to filmmaker Ram Mukerji and wife Krishna, once spoke about ‘being exchanged’ with a Punjabi couple’s baby in the hospital after birth, and was recognized by the mother because of her ‘brown eyes’.

“When I was born, I got stuck in a Punjabi couple’s room. So my mom went and brought me from there,” Rani told the interviewer.

“Actually, it is an interesting story that I got exchanged in the hospital. My mother saw the other baby and said, ‘This isn’t my baby. She doesn’t have brown eyes. My daughter has brown eyes. Go and search for my child’.”

The actor further elaborated that her mother found her with a Punjabi family ‘who had a daughter for the eighth time’.

“I was there. Even now they joke that ‘You are actually a Punjabi. My mistake you ended up in our family’.”

In one of the earlier interviews, Rani touched upon the ‘Punjabi influence’ in her family, adding that she might even ‘marry a Punjabi’ man.

It is pertinent to mention, Rani later tied the knot to filmmaker Aditya Chopra of YRF, in 2014, who happens to be a Punjabi. The couple welcomed their only daughter Adira in the following year.

