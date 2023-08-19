Ranipur child maid death: Body to be exhumed today

KHAIRPUR: The grave of child maid Fatima, allegedly murdered in Ranipur Haveli will be exhumed today, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The grave of the child, at Village Mumtaz Phuriro in Noshehro Feroz district will be exhumed today, ASP Noman has said.

“The samples of the body will be collected, and a post-mortem will also be conducted after exhumation,” investigation officer Bachal Qazi said.

“The grave will be exhumed as the medical board constituted to probe into the case will arrive,” IO Bachal Qazi said.

SSP Rohail Khoso has stated that ASP Noman, IO Bachal Qazi and other team members will be present at the place. “The samples collected from the body will be sent to the laboratory for tests,” he added.

A special medical board has been constituted to probe into the Fatima murder case following the instructions of caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Maqbool Baqar.

Two more members from Karachi were added to the special medical board that has been tasked to probe into the murder case, said Caretaker Sindh CM Maqbool Baqar in a statement.

The new members included police surgeon Dr Samia and Dow University’s Professor Zakiuddin.

The caretaker CM vowed that the family of the minor girl Fatima will be served justice and the government will hold a thorough inquiry to penalise the culprits.

Earlier, after the court granted permission to exhume the grave of the minor maid – Fatima – a police picket deployed near the girl’s grave.

According to the details, the local police swung into action on the report of the unusual activity near the victim’s grave.

The family members were concerned that the victim Fatima’s resting place could be tampered with, and her remains might disappear.

In an effort to secure the scene and ensure the integrity of the grave, a temporary police picket was established at the burial site.

SSP Rohail Khoso emphasised the need to preserve any potential evidence and maintain the sanctity of the victim’s grave.

Earlier to this, Khairpur’s judicial magistrate on Thursday granted 4-day physical remand of Pir Asad Shah Jeelani, a member of the Ranipur Pirs family, in a case pertaining to the alleged torture of the underage domestic worker in Ranipur.

The issue initially came to light after video clips of Fatima’s body bearing severe torture marks went viral on social media. In the video, the seriously injured girl is seen struggling to sit up on her bed but collapses.