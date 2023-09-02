Ranipur missing girl: Court grants 4-day remand of Pir Sohail Shah

RANIPUR: A local court handed over two suspects to police on physical remand in missing case of a young woman, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The court granted four days physical remand of Sohail Shah and Riaz Mashori to police in 20-year girl Sana Guramani allegedly missing from Sohail Shah’s Haveli in Ranipur.

The girl was said to be missing from the Haveli two years ago. The police have failed to trace the missing girl so far.

Reportedly the girl entrusted by her parents to the Ranipur Haveli after a family dispute, was reported missing from the premises.

Caretaker CM Sindh Justice (rtd) Maqbool Baqar, had directed Commissioner Sukkur to inquire into the incident and submit immediate report about the girl.

He also directed DIG Sukkur to recover the missing girl immediately.

The family of the girl, residing in Mena village, said that their girl was entrusted to the Ranipur Haveli. “We received a phone call from the Haveli and told that our girl has been missing,” family members said.

“We visited Ranipur Haveli several times but didn’t inform about the whereabouts of our girl,” parents said. “We also complained with the police station of Ranipur but they did nothing,” aggrieved family members lamented.